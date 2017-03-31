Body Found Floating In Yolo Bypass Near Woodland

YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) – Yolo County Sheriff’s Deputies say a body has been found in the Yolo Bypass.

The body was found floating in the water just after 10 a.m. today by a driver going southbound on Interstate 5, just east of Woodland, according to a statement from the Yolo County Sheriff’s Department.

Multiple sheriff’s department units responded and located a deceased person in the water.

The body was recovered from the bypass around 1:30 p.m.

The coroner’s office will now take over the investigation.