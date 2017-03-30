Driver Hits And Kills Pedestrian, Crashes Into Pole, Tree

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A pedestrian was hit and killed this morning in Sacramento.

The incident happened around 11:07 a.m. According to a statement from the Sacramento Police Department, the driver was headed westbound on Del Paso Road between Blackrock Drive and Gateway Park Boulevard when, for reasons unknown, they hit a pedestrian, a pole, and a tree.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Investigators are working to determine what exactly caused the driver to hit the pedestrian and crash.