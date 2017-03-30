Funeral Plans Set For 4 Killed In Land Park Home

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Funeral plans have been set for a family that was allegedly murdered at the hands of a loved one in their South Land Park.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. on April 7 at West Sacramento’s Center for Spiritual Awareness.

The service will celebrate the lives of Angel Vasquez, her children—14-year-old Mia and 11-year-old Alvin Vasquez—and her niece 21-year-old Ashley Coleman.

Vasquez’s husband and the children’s father is charged in all of their killings.

Tynya Beverly is a minister at Center for Spiritual Awareness, which is coordinating the service.

“My hope is that we can begin the healing process for the kids,” Beverly said, “to let them see how adults handle something like this.”

Beverly was a friend and one-time boss of Angel Vasquez, when they worked together at the California Employment Development Department.

“Instead of calling it a memorial, we want to call it a celebration of life,” Beverly said. “Because we want everyone to know that these folks did not walk this planet in vain.”

As plans for a final farewell come together police are continuing to check the South Land Park home where the heinous act was allegedly committed. Neighbors reported concerns about break-ins, but police have not found any evidence of break-ins since the four murders.