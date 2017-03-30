1,800 Temporary Workers Being Hired In California Counties Hit By Winter Storms

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – People looking for part-time work in Northern California may soon have a better chance at landing a job, thanks to the U.S. Department of Labor.

The California Employment Development Department announced Thursday it has received up to $36 million to help 34 counties clean up after powerful winter storms. The department of labor says the money will provide jobs for 1,800 unemployed workers in counties affected by the storms, according to a statement from the EDD.

“This funding will help local areas recover from the extensive storm damage while providing temporary jobs for workers who are unemployed,” said EDD Director Patrick W. Henning, Jr.

FEMA made three major disaster declarations at the request of Governor Jerry Brown following the storms that began January 3, 2017.

EDD estimates work will be done on 265 project sites on public and tribal lands using an initial $12 million in funds released to the state. Specific jobs include things like helping shore-up levees, fixing roadways, clearing drains and culverts, removing mud and brush, and clean-up and repair on the damaged Oroville Dam spillway.

Affected counties include Alameda, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Humboldt, Inyo, Lake, Lassen, Marin, Mendocino, Merced, Mono, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, San Benito, San Luis Obispo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Solano, Sonoma, Sutter, Trinity, Tuolumne, Yolo, and Yuba.

People looking for job assistance can register at their local America’s Job Center of California for no-fee employment services and training resources.