Sheriff’s Department Identifies Woman Found Shot To Death In South Sacramento Mobile Home

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman found dead at a South Sacramento mobile home park. And a man who allegedly confessed to her murder is under arrest.

Just after 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Lincoln police received a call from a man saying he had shot a woman at a home in the 8200 block of Coed Lane in South Sacramento, according to a statement from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

When Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the mobile home, they found 24-year-old Victoria Yasman Vasquez with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Deputies then went to the dead end of old Highway 65 in Sheridan where they believed the suspect was located. There, they found the vehicle of the suspect, Joshua Anthony Childers, 25, of Sacramento. He was detained without incident.

Detectives interviewed Childers and determined he and the Vasquez had, at one time, been romantically involved.

It is still unknown what led up to the shooting.

Childers was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail for murder. He is currently ineligible for bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Sacramento Superior Court on March 30.

Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this incident, to please contact the Sheriff’s Department at (916) 874-5115 or Crime Alert at (916) 443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).