Missing Autistic Boy From North Highlands Found Safe

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — An autistic boy who had gone missing for the second time this month has been found safe.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department reported that Nathaniel Lasater, 11, was missing from his home around 4 p.m. on Wednesday in North Highlands. Around 5 a.m. this morning, they reported he had been found.

Lasater has been known to hitchhike and has no fear of strangers. He was considered at-risk because of his age. In addition, he has high-functioning autism and needed to take medication for his medical condition.

Lasater previously was reported missing on March 6. He was later found by someone who was familiar with him and returned home safely.