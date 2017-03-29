Fire Damages Citrus Heights Home; Pet Dog Killed

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – A Citrus Heights family has been displaced after a house fire overnight.

Around 3:20 a.m., a fire broke out in the bedroom of a home on Mistletoe Way. The home quickly filled with smoke as the residents — two women and two children — made it out safety. They brought a dog and a rabbit out with them, but their second dog wasn’t so lucky. It died in the fire, according to a Metro Fire spokesperson.

One of the women was taken to a local hospital to be treated for unknown injuries.

The back bedroom has been declared a complete loss and the rest of the house has smoke damage.

Firefighters do not suspect foul play in the cause of the fire. They are still investigating to see if smoke alarms were working.