Cats Prefer Interacting With People Over Food, Study Finds

CBS Local – Cats do care about their humans. Really. According to a new study, cats care about people even more than food.

The study took both domestic and sheltered cats and gave them different choices of stimuli. The cats could choose between food, toys, scent or humans. In a surprising twist to most, the cats chose that human interaction over food. Though food came in second.

“Increasingly cat cognition research is providing evidence of their complex socio-cognitive and problem-solving abilities,” the study read, which was led by Kristyn R. Vitale Shreve. “Nonetheless, it is still common belief that cats are not especially sociable or trainable.”

The study defended cats, saying that the public perception is incorrect due to a ‘lack of knowledge.’

“This disconnect may be due, in part, to a lack of knowledge of what stimuli cats prefer, and thus may be most motivated to work for,” the study read. “The current study investigated domestic cat preferences at the individual and population level using a free operant preference assessment.”

This is a big development for cat lovers, who can show this to all their snobby dog loving friends who deride their cats for a so-called lack of personality.