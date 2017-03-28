Daily List: It’s ‘Respect Your Cat’ Day! 3 Things Humans Do, That Cats Hate

Cats are smart, particular, and sometimes a little quirky. You never know quite what they’re thinking. But they know what they want — and they know what they don’t like! On the Daily List this morning, Marianne has three things humans do, that cats hate!

Patty’s Pantry

We are back in Patty’s Pantry this morning. If you are looking for something really easy to make, try a soup. You can freeze a lot of it and even though we are nearing the end of soup season, a sandwich and soup are always a favorite!

New Mosaic Mural

Veterans and their families have a quiet place to reflect and relax in the meditation garden at the Sacramento VA Medical Center. Now an artist helped create a new mosaic mural called Serenity. They will unveil it today and we are there getting a peek at the mural before the unveiling.

“Serenity” Mosaic Mural Honors Rancho Cordova Veterans

10535 Hospital Way, Mather

Car Czar

Doug takes a look at a new car trend that is shocking car buyers all over America. We mean it. Literally. These cars are shocking people and no one seems to understand why. It’s an electrical conundrum that is confounding mechanics. Except Doug. He reveals.

Life Coach

Feeling overwhelmed with life, work, kids? Life Coach Cynthia Bazin is back to help! She’ll give us a few ways to Reduce the Overwhelm In Your Life!- and we’ll answer our viewers’ questions on FB & Twitter!

Reducing the Overwhelm

1. Put self-care on the top of the list

2. Declutter and Simplify

3. Eliminate activities that are draining you.

4. Control Your Schedule As Best You Can

5. Eliminate Toxic Relationships

IKEA Gift Registry

Did you know Ikea now has a gift registry? Now you can register at IKEA for any special occasion. Since Cambi is Nha’s unofficial wedding planner, she’ll show you how easy it is to pick things out and start Nha’s registry.

March Madness Chef

With March Madness wrapping up in Phoenix this week, “Visit Phoenix” is taking this opportunity to capitalize on the spotlight and show off some of what the city has to offer, including delicious food.

Richard Hinojosa of CRUjiente Tacos in Phoenix AZ will teach us how to make Crutacos– avocado tempura tacos.

Retire Your Attire

For almost 20 years, the Retire Your Attire clothing drive has been going on at the state Capitol. Donations of gently used clothing can be dropped off at Nissan dealerships or at the Capitol to help benefit Weave’s work attire program for women who are the victim of domestic violence.

Retire Your Attire

Clothing Drive at the Capitol

Through Thursday, March 30

