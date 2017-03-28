Sheriff Asking For Help To Identify Auburn Tip Jar Thief

AUBURN (CBS13) – Deputies in Placer County are investigating a burglary that happened over the weekend at an Auburn business.

On Saturday around 4 a.m., a masked man reportedly broke into El Agave Taqueria at 1285 Grass Valley Highway and stole money. The bulk of the money was taken from the tip jar.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the burglar. Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Crawford at 530-889-7855.

Anyone with information and wishing to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 should contact Placer County Crime Stoppers at 800-923-8191 or at tips.placercrimestoppers.com.