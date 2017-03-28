Crayola Replacing 1 Color From 24-Count Box

SACRAMENTO (CBS) — This is some news diehard Crayola enthusiasts may not like.

Crayola is getting ready to retire one of its crayon colors. The company hasn’t said which color is being left to melt on the proverbial dashboard of history, but we do know it’s one of the colors from their 24-count box.

Colors from the classic 24-pack include the traditional rainbow shades, as well as fun alternatives like apricot, scarlet, dandelion and cerulean.

Here’s the full list of colors, as of 2014:

Red

Yellow

Blue

Brown

Orange

Green

Violet

Black

Carnation pink

Yellow orange

Blue green

Red violet

Red orange

Yellow green

Blue violet

White

Violet red

Dandelion

Cerulean (shade of blue)

Apricot

Scarlet

Green yellow

Indigo

Gray

Something BIG is happening at Crayola. On March 31st we’ll retire one of our

colors…and it might just be your favorite. #WhosLeaving pic.twitter.com/7MiwKGTRkk — Crayola (@Crayola) March 20, 2017

You’ll have to wait until Friday, which is also National Crayon Day, for the company to make their announcement. It’ll be announced on their Facebook page at 8:45 a.m.