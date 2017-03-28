Crayola Replacing 1 Color From 24-Count Box

SACRAMENTO (CBS) — This is some news diehard Crayola enthusiasts may not like.
Crayola is getting ready to retire one of its crayon colors. The company hasn’t said which color is being left to melt on the proverbial dashboard of history, but we do know it’s one of the colors from their 24-count box.
Colors from the classic 24-pack include the traditional rainbow shades, as well as fun alternatives like apricot, scarlet, dandelion and cerulean.
Here’s the full list of colors, as of 2014:
- Red
- Yellow
- Blue
- Brown
- Orange
- Green
- Violet
- Black
- Carnation pink
- Yellow orange
- Blue green
- Red violet
- Red orange
- Yellow green
- Blue violet
- White
- Violet red
- Dandelion
- Cerulean (shade of blue)
- Apricot
- Scarlet
- Green yellow
- Indigo
- Gray
You’ll have to wait until Friday, which is also National Crayon Day, for the company to make their announcement. It’ll be announced on their Facebook page at 8:45 a.m.
