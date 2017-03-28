Charges Dropped Against Man Accused Of Molesting Child At School In West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man accused of sexually assaulting a child at a West Sacramento school is no longer being considered a suspect.

The case against 39-year-old Rolis Wheeler was dropped after the prosecution failed to provide sufficient evidence of wrongdoing, according to a statement from the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office.

Wheeler was arrested in October 2016 after the victim’s family said he molested a 4-year-old boy in the bathroom of the school. He was charged with two counts of engaging in sexual acts with a child under 10.