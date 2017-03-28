2 Shot Outside South Sacramento Casino

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are working to piece together clues in a shooting that left two people injured outside a casino in South Sacramento early this morning.

Just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, two people came to Kaiser Permanente South Medical Center with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Hospital officials notified police who then spoke with the victims, according to Sacrament Police Department spokesman Matt McPhail.

Unfortunately, the victims aren’t providing police with much information. But McPhail says what police do know is the two were leaving Casino Lotus in the 6000 block of Stockton Boulevard when one or more suspects shot at the victims, striking them, then left.

Officers found shell casings left at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call investigators at 916-808-0650 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP.