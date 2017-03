ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Police are searching for the man who robbed a bank over the weekend in Elk Grove.

Officials say a man walked into the Chase Bank on Elk Grove Boulevard around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon and gave the teller a note demanding money. He took an undisclosed amount of cash and left.

He is described as a white man around 50-years-old, 210 pounds, and 5 foot 8 inches tall.

Anyone with information the suspect is asked to call authorities.