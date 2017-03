LOS ANGELES (AP) — Motorists and boaters are cautioned as powerful winds sweep through Southern California.

The National Weather Service has posted wind warnings and advisories for many areas on Monday.

Officials say gusts topping 60 mph could be strong enough to bring down trees and power poles.

Forecasters warn that the winds could make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

Gale watches are in effect for waters off the Santa Barbara County coast.