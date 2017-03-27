1 Feared Dead In Fire At Residential Building In Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS/AP) — Firefighters battled a four-alarm fire in a three-story residential building in Oakland this morning.

The building is near the intersection of San Pablo and Mead avenue, according to fire officials.

Around 6:10 a.m., an Oakland Fire Department dispatcher said fire crews were at the scene.

According to tweets sent by the fire department, multiple rescues have been made. It is unclear how many people were inside the building when the fire started.

#structurefire multiple rescues being made…companies stretching hoselines to multiple floors — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) March 27, 2017

#mead Ave 4th alarm struck…heavy fire on A side 3rd floor…searches being performed #oaklandfire #workingfire — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) March 27, 2017

#mead Ave #workingfire crews being withdrawn from building after roof and floors compromised — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) March 27, 2017

An Oakland Fire battalion chief fears one person has died in the blaze. According to KCBS Radio, the building belongs to a nonprofit called Project Pride.

Smoke from the fire was visible for miles.

Less than four months ago, a fire killed 36 people in an Oakland warehouse.