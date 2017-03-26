Social Media Goes Nuts After United Airlines Bars Girls From Flight Over Leggings

United Airlines became the target of social media criticism Sunday after a gate agent in Denver reportedly barred girls from boarding a flight to Minneapolis because they were wearing leggings.

The brouhaha began with a string of tweets from Shannon Watts, founder of the anti-gun violence group Moms Demand Action, who has more than 30,000 Twitter followers.

According to her tweets, she saw a United gate agent refuse to let some girls on a plane unless they changed out of their athletic pants or put on a skirt.

1) A @united gate agent isn't letting girls in leggings get on flight from Denver to Minneapolis because spandex is not allowed? — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 26, 2017

2) She's forcing them to change or put dresses on over leggings or they can't board. Since when does @united police women's clothing? — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 26, 2017

3) Gate agent for flt 215 at 7:55. Said she doesn't make the rules, just follows them. I guess @united not letting women wear athletic wear? — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 26, 2017

In response, United Airlines said it had the right to refuse transport to people who are not “properly clothed,” noting that the girls were pass riders, not regular airline customers.

@shannonrwatts In our Contract of Carriage, Rule 21, we do have the right to refuse transport for passengers who … https://t.co/52kRVgaCyb — United (@united) March 26, 2017

The passengers this morning were United pass riders who were not in compliance with our dress code policy for company benefit travel. — United (@united) March 26, 2017

In no time, the incident was trending on Twitter, with users both defending and attacking the company. Chrissy Teigen, Sarah Silverman — even William Shatner chimed in — all critical of the airline.

I have flown united before with literally no pants on. Just a top as a dress. Next time I will wear only jeans and a scarf. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2017

The girls were able to board the flight after changing, according to Watts.