Yuba City School Employee Under Investigation For Alleged Inappropriate Conduct

YUBA CITY (CBS13) – A Yuba City employee is being investigated by deputies for allegedly engaging in inappropriate conduct.

According to a Yuba City Unified School District representative, an employee at Lincoln Unified Elementary School been placed on administrative leave after a student reportedly saw the employee doing something they shouldn’t. The district says it can’t say provide details on the alleged misconduct because this is an ongoing investigation. They also haven’t released the name of the employee.

The district learned about the activities on Wednesday and contacted the Sutter County Sheriff’s Department.

Parents of the students were contacted Thursday night about the incident.