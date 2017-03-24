Police Locate Stolen Car With 2 Toddlers Safe Inside

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (AP) — Two Southern California toddlers have been found safe after authorities located the car they’d been in when it was stolen.

Cathedral City police said on Twitter that the two brothers were in their babysitter’s Honda Accord when she stepped out for an errand Thursday night and someone stole it.

An Amber Alert was issued identifying the boys as 1-year-old Jayden Cortez and 2-year-old Carlos Cortez.

The car and the children were found early Friday in Desert Hot Springs.

Police say they have no information on the suspect.

Desert Hot Springs is about 12 miles north of Palm Springs and about 100 miles east of Los Angeles.