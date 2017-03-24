Firefighters Free Boy’s Hand From Coin-Operated Candy Machine

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A young boy with a sweet tooth went a little too far to fish some free candy out of a vending machine.

On Friday, the Sacramento Fire Department posted an update on its Twitter account about a three-year-old boy who’d put his hand inside a coin-operated vending machine at a laundromat, only to find he couldn’t get his hand back out.

Emergency personnel came to the scene and were finally able to get the boy’s hand out, but not before they smashed the front of the vending machine.

“Engine and Medic 56 rescued a 3 year old candy enthusiast this afternoon. Only casualties were some hurt feelings & a school of candy fish,” the Tweet read.

It’s unknown if he was able to get what he was after.