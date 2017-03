SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A big rig caught fire in Sacramento County this morning. Fortunately, the driver was able to get out safely.

The driver tells CHP he was headed southbound on Interstate 5 near Twin Cities Road when smoke started coming into the cab of the truck. Unaware of the smoke was coming from, he pulled over. That’s when the truck caught fire.

The ramp from Twin Cities Road to southbound Interstate 5 was closed.

