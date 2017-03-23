Daily List: 3 Veggies That Can Substitute For Meat

The season of Lent is underway for the next few weeks.. and many people skip meat on Fridays until Easter. If you’re looking for a few alternatives, on the Daily List this morning, Marianne has three veggies that can step in!

Wedding Dress Event

Thrift Town – Carmichael has over 50 beautiful wedding gowns. Many have the tags still on them and have never been worn. Dresses range from $49.99-$299.99 (retail value $1,000-$3,000+

Say Yes to the Dress at Thrift Town!

Sunday, April 9th – 8am-10am

CALL TO reserve your SPOT!

6328 Fair Oaks Blvd

Carmichael, CA 95608

Corner of Marconi & Fair Oaks

(916) 480-0312

Mon – Sat: 9:00 am – 9:00 pm

Sun: 10:00 am – 7:00 pm

We’re Closed:

Thanksgiving, Christmas & Easter

http://thrifttown.com/

Coupon Corner Crash Course

Grab a pen a paper and get ready to take notes because she’s only saying it once! Chief Coupon Correspondent Melissa Cabral is dropping the coupon binder after the 6 a.m. hour so it’s time for one last Coupon Corner Crash Course! Ever wanted to learn to become a savvy saver no time like the present this is the segment for you!

Last Chance Coupon Cheat Sheet!!

email mcabral@kmaxtv.com

Doodles With Drinks

Channel your inner doodler! “Doodles With Drinks” is a creative writing and art program that will seek to harness the creative wiggles of each person’s pen — and turn that creative expression into comic books, short stories, screenplays, or other fantastic works! We’ll chat with the “Doodlemaster” about refining your distracted artwork!

Doodles With Drinks

Verge Center for the Arts

625 S Street, Sacramento

(916) 448-2985

REMAINING CLASS SCHEDULE:

tonight, Apr 3, Apr 10

6:30 – 8:00 pm

Members $85

Non-members $100

Woodcreek Basketball

The Woodcreek High School boy’s basketball is headed to the CIF state open division championship on Saturday at Golden 1 Center against Bishop Montgomery. Deuce Mason will be in Roseville to meet the team!

Cif State Open Division Championship

8:00 P.M. Open Division Boys – Woodcreek, Roseville (32-2) Vs. Bishop Montgomery, Torrance (30-2)

Golden 1 Center

You Say Tomato, I Say Shut Up!

The national tour of the hilarious comedy You Say Tomato, I Say Shut Up!, a relationship comedy that People Magazine called “Laugh Out Loud,” is at the 24th Street Theater thru April 9, 2017.

24th Street Theatre (Sierra 2 Center)

2791 24th Street, Sacramento

1-855-448-7469 (1-855-HIT SHOW)

http://www.tomatoplay.com

Help Bentley

Bently is an adorable dog we met last weekend. He showed up at a shelter with deformed legs. He desperately needs surgery. The community of Roseville is coming together to help by donating all sorts of items for a rummage sale to raise money. The rummage sale is tomorrow but we are getting the word out and getting a look at what’s for sale and Bently’s Kissing booth.

Help Bentley

1500 Crestmont Ave., Roseville

Tomorrow: 8:30am – 1:30pm

http://www.gofundme/save-bentleys-legs.com

M&M Challenge

Who’s going to take home the loser trophy to collect dust on the wall of shame? It’s the LAST M&M Challenge so don’t leave home until 10! In today’s epic battle Mel and Maloney are heading to Arena Softball in Roseville for Good Day’s Tri-lympics! A round of batting practice, basketball, and cornhole. Basically, they’re going to be throwing and swinging at stuff what can possibly go wrong?!



Arena Softball

8288 Industrial Ave, Roseville

916-771-3818

https://www.arenasoftball.com/

Drummers

A brand-new Taiko drumming show on IS PERFORMING at the Grand Center Theatre for the Arts in Tracy on Saturday, March 25? Think Blue Man Group, Cirque style show. It’s a cast of 11 players (4 guitarists, drummer, and taiko drummers) – we have a few different bits prepared. Can perform songs of varying lengths – whatever you need.

Tomorrow: 8pm

Grand Center Theater For Arts

715 Central Ave., Tracy

209.831.6858

Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity is at it again. They’re working on building walls for their newest family they’re helping. The walls are built from DPR Construction who is one of the sponsors of the home. We are there as they are in action and learning about the family.

Habitat for Humanity ReStore

819 N 10th St

(916) 440-1215

http://habitatgreatersac.org

Bob’s Child

Bob’s child has been a fan favorite in Northern California for years with their high energy and super fun songs they thrill audiences with sing-alongs and compelling lyrics. They are in town for a special show on Saturday night at Harlow’s. But first, they bring their toe-tapping hits to the Good Day stage. They will perform two songs.

Sat March 25

Bob’s Child with Broken & Mended

Harlow’s – 2708 “J” Street Sacramento

Doors 9:00pm Show 10:00pm 21+

http://www.harlows.com/

Phone 916 441 4693

Tiny Tumblers

Do you need a spot for your kids to have a ton of fun? Deuce mason is in Rocklin checking out Tiny Tumblers!

Tiny Tumblers

6015 Fairway Dr., Rocklin

916-259-2516

OMG Spin

OMG opened its doors within the last six months. They are having their big “grand opening/ribbon cutting ceremony” this Monday, March 27, 5:30-7:30 pm

This morning they are putting Wendy to the OMG spin test!

http://www.omgcycle.com