Deputies: Woman Accidentally Texts Detective With Offer To Sell Drugs

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – A text to the wrong number helped Placer County sheriff’s detectives arrested two people.

Forty-one-year-old Rachelle Renfroe, of Citrus Heights — and 45-year-old Andre Renfroe of Carmichael were booked into jail after, deputies say, Rachelle accidentally texted a detective offering to illegally sell him narcotic drugs.

After a brief text exchange, the detective and Rachelle agreed to meet. When the couple arrived, detectives from the Property Crimes Unit and Special Operations Unit were there to meet them and took them into custody.

They were booked into jail on charges of possession of narcotic substances for sale. Rachelle’s bail was set at $20,000 and Andre’s bail was set at $90,000.