Good Day is on! Watch LIVE | Video library | Vote in our daily poll | Learn more about today's segments

Six Injured When Car Hits Law Enforcement Vehicles In South Sacramento

March 23, 2017 5:13 AM
Filed Under: car crash, DUI, law enforcement, Sacramento Police Department, Sacramento Sheriff's Department

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Six people were taken to the hospital after a woman driving a car with two small children inside crashed into three law enforcement vehicles.

Those injured include a Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy.

The incident was first reported about 1:50 a.m. this morning along Franklin Boulevard and Boyce Drive.

According to police, officers were in the area helping a man reclaim his stolen car. That’s when a woman in another car careened into the area — hitting two police cars and one deputy patrol car.

A Sacramento Police Department spokesperson says an officer’s quick action potentially saved a life.

“For whatever reason, she must have got a feeling that the car wasn’t going to stop and might possibly run into them. She alerted the sheriff’s deputy and pulled him out of her way,” said Linda Mathews, a Sacramento Police Department spokesperson.

There were four people inside the suspect vehicle — including two children, a three-year-old, and a five-year-old.
Police say it’s not if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

The owner of the stolen car, the sheriff’s deputy, the female driver, her passenger, and two kids sitting in the backseat were injured.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Listen Live