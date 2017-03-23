Six Injured When Car Hits Law Enforcement Vehicles In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Six people were taken to the hospital after a woman driving a car with two small children inside crashed into three law enforcement vehicles.

Those injured include a Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy.

The incident was first reported about 1:50 a.m. this morning along Franklin Boulevard and Boyce Drive.

According to police, officers were in the area helping a man reclaim his stolen car. That’s when a woman in another car careened into the area — hitting two police cars and one deputy patrol car.

A Sacramento Police Department spokesperson says an officer’s quick action potentially saved a life.

“For whatever reason, she must have got a feeling that the car wasn’t going to stop and might possibly run into them. She alerted the sheriff’s deputy and pulled him out of her way,” said Linda Mathews, a Sacramento Police Department spokesperson.

There were four people inside the suspect vehicle — including two children, a three-year-old, and a five-year-old.

Police say it’s not if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

The owner of the stolen car, the sheriff’s deputy, the female driver, her passenger, and two kids sitting in the backseat were injured.