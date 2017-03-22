Good Day is on! Watch LIVE | Video library | Vote in our daily poll | Learn more about today's segments

Whitney High Teacher Accused Of Being Intoxicated At School

March 22, 2017 10:04 PM
Filed Under: Erica Leslie Canup, Rocklin, Whitney High School

ROCKLIN (CBS13) — A Rocklin teacher was arrested after police say she was intoxicated at school on Tuesday.

Erica Leslie Canup, 27, was arrested at Whitney High School just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Police say another teacher told the principal that Canup was allegedly drunk at school.

Canup was arrested on suspicion of willful cruelty to children and disorderly conduct and is being held at Placer County Jail on $5,000 bail.

According to the school’s website, she is a language arts teacher.

