NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – Sacramento sheriff’s deputies are investigating a stabbing that left one man dead.

The incident happened just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday near the corner of Madison Avenue and Jackson Street. It stemmed from an argument between the suspect and the victim, according to Sgt. Tony Turnbull, with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators say it started out as a fight that escalated into a stabbing.