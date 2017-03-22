Police: Man Shot After Driving Vehicle Into Pedestrians, Stabbing Officer Outside UK Parliament

LONDON (CBS Sacramento) – Police are treating an attack outside the Houses of Parliament in London as a “terrorist incident.”

The attack has prompted a lockdown of the Houses of Parliament and other nearby buildings. There could be 6-12 people injured in the attack.

London police sources tell CBSN around 3 p.m. London time, an attacker driving a 4×4 hit several people standing on Westminster Bridge and crashed the vehicle into the gates of Parliament. He then allegedly got out of the vehicle and ran towards an unarmed officer, stabbing him repeatedly.

Police standing nearby saw the stabbing and shouted for the man to stop, but he reportedly rushed towards them. Officers then shot the man repeatedly and he fell to the ground.

“I saw a thick set man wearing black clothes run through the gate where cars go in and started striking or stabbing a police officer. He then ran towards and entrance…he got about 15 feet in where police yelled to him to stop,” Daily Mail reporter said Quentin Letts told CBSN. “The attacker was shot 2-3 times. These two armed officers adopted a shooting stance and shouted words at the man running toward him and he was shot.”

The condition of the officer and the suspect is not known.

“Both people have been attended to by medical orderlies since then.” said Letts.

About a dozen people were injured on the bridge when the man reportedly “mowed” them down, says a witness.

CBSN has been told that Prime Minister Theresa May is safe.

This is a developing story.