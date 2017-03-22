Big Rig Crashes On Highway 50 Near Hazel Avenue

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Weather conditions are having a serious impact on morning commuters in the Sacramento area this morning.

Just before 5 a.m., roadway flooding on Highway 50 near Hazel Avenue caused a vehicle traveling on the Westbound side to hydroplane and collide with a pickup truck, sending the two into the median.

Traffic has slowed, backing up from Hazel into the Rancho Cordova area. The scene has been active for more than an hour.

The roadway was fully back open around 7:30 a.m.