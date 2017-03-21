Two People Arrested In Connection With Homicide At Motel In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Deputies have arrested a man and a woman in connection with the killing of a woman at Sacramento motel.

Just before midnight on Sunday, 911 dispatchers received the report of a gunshot coming from a room at the Surf Motel in the 3200 block of Auburn Boulevard. Deputies went to the motel, and canvassed the area, searching for the source of the disturbance. Inside one of the rooms, they found 53-year-old Leonora Montoya dead with a gunshot wound to the head, according to a statement from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

Detectives identified James Martin Baca, 37, and Rebecca Irene Temme, 35, of Sacramento as suspects in Montoya’s murder, and tracked them down to Montoya’s truck, which they allegedly stole, in Menlo Park.

When police tried to detain the suspects, the suspects drove away. Police pursued the suspects who eventually crashed into a tree and tried to run away. They were both caught and booked into Sacramento County Jail. Temme is facing charges of robbery, murder, and violation of her Post Release Community Supervision. Baca is facing charges of robbery, murder, and violation of parole.

Both suspects were denied parole and are scheduled to appear in Sacramento Superior Court on Wednesday.

Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this incident to contact the Sheriff’s Department at (916) 874-5115 or Crime Alert at (916) 443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at http://www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).