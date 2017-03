The National Weather service has issued a tornado warning for part of central Stanislaus County which includes Turlock, Keyes, and Denair.

The warning expires at 1:15 p.m.

⚠️ Take Cover! Tornado Warning including Turlock CA, Keyes CA, Denair CA until 1:15 PM PDT pic.twitter.com/XKTkZBaree — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) March 21, 2017

To protect yourself, head to the lowest floor of a stable building and protect yourself from flying debris.

A significant weather warning has been issued for Modesto, Turlock and Oakdale.