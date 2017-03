SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Slick roads are being blamed for an early morning rollover crash in Sacramento.

It happened around 2 a.m. near Northgate Boulevard off of eastbound Interstate 80.

CHP says three people were in the car — two in their 40’s one in their 20’s. The two passengers received minor injuries in this crash. The driver was OK.

CHP says wet weather and bad driving are to blame. Drugs or alcohol did not play a factor.