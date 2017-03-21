Daily List: 3 Things You Should Be Spring Cleaning in Your House

Wounded Warrior Work

Pure Form Personal Training has teamed up with Operation Enduring Warrior to help raise money for our Veterans! This Saturday, March 25th, they will be hosting a workout at multiple of their gym locations. There will be a virtual 5k at 8:00 am then an Operation Enduring Warrior work out at 9:00 am.

http://www.facebook.com/pureformpft

Runaway Productions Sale

Runaway Stage Productions is building a new theatre location in West Sacramento and in this process, it’s selling costumes, props and set pieces it no longer needs. The Warehouse Sale-A-Palooza is on March 25th & 26th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day or until stock is gone. Good Day is live to look at the stock and to see what the brand new space is offering.

Warehouse Sale-A-Palooza

March 25th & 26th

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

916-206-2466

http://RSPChallenge250.com

http://Runawaystage.com

Twitter and Instagram are both @RunawayStage

Facebook is Runaway Stage Productions @RunawayStageProductions

Top Golf Fundraiser

You can have fun golfing and make a big difference. The Placer County Association of Realtors Foundation and Young Professionals Network is hosting a fundraiser at Top Golf. To date, the organizations have donated 75-thousand to local charities. We are at Top Golf with details on signing up and some tips on how to play your best.

Top Golf Fundraiser

April 6 9 am to 1 pm

For more information or to purchase tickets contact Natalie Denney at NatalieD@PCAOR.com

http://www.PCAOR.com

Flower Trends

It’s National Flower Day! We’re getting a look at what’s trending in flower arrangements and bridal bouquets now that spring has sprung, with Relles Florist who’s been around and locally family-owned for 70 years — and voted Best Florist by readers of Sacramento Magazine!

**They also offer DIY seminars, with one coming up this Saturday!

DIY Floral Workshop @ Relles

March 25, 10-11:30am, $50

(916) 441-1478

Relles Florist

2400 J Street, Sacramento

(916) 441-1478

https://rellesflorist.com/

Grilled Cheese Week

This segment is for you Cambi Brown! The Sacramento Festival for grilled cheese lovers is back! The event benefits the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America while highlighting some incredible food from the region’s best restaurants, diners, food trucks, and more…and because we’re Sacramento, we’ve got a spot for our craft beer friends too!

Saturday (April 8th) beer pairing is already SOLD OUT but will run from 12-4pm

Sunday (April 9th) main festival is from 11am-6pm.

TICKETS AVAILABLE online for $10, or $15 at the door.

Pre-sale tickets are expectefacebook.com/SacramentoGrilledCheeseFestival

Instagram @sacgrilledcheese

Nerds on Call

4315 Marconi Ave., Sacramento

800.919.NERD (6373)

Local SkiKite Dude

Tyler Brown, who created Sierra SnowKite, is preparing to travel to Norway to compete in the Red Bull Ragnarok 2017. Ahead of his journey we will chat with him about the sport, check out a video from his POV cam and see the equipment required for this sport.

http:/mattbansak.com

http://www.sierrasnowkite.com/

Swim Lessons For Summer

Warmer temperatures mean swimming weather is just around the corner. So it’s time to start thinking about how to prevent the leading cause of injury-related deaths among children under the age of five in CA–drowning. At Sea Otter Swim Lessons, we believe there are things parents can do to prevent a drowning or water-related accident.

Sea Otter Swim Lessons

916-660-9492

http://www.seaotterswim.com

Open Monday through Saturday

Any social media handles (i.e.: Twitter, Facebook page, Instagram, etc.):

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SeaOtterSwimLessons/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SeaOtterSwim

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/seaotterswim/

Manly Minute: Chores And Your Roommates

Fail to do your chores, and the house falls apart — soon, you’re living in a smelly, cluttered wreck of a place, and the landlord is banging on the door with an eviction notice. But lacking a system, chores tend to fall into a nasty cycle — one roommate, the most responsible, hassles and berates the other roommates, who tend to blow chores off for as long as possible. The responsible roommate resents all his or her lazy roommates, and the lazy roommates get passive aggressive about the constant complaining and actually blow off even more work. It’s a fist fight waiting to happen. Thus, before everyone has even moved in, it’s a good idea to meet up and set some clear rules.

