Police In Lincoln Searching For Suspected Purse Snatcher

LINCON (CBS13) – Lincoln police are asking for the public’s help to identify an alleged purse snatcher who was caught on camera in Walmart.

Surveillance video captured the moment a woman, described as being in her early 20’s or 30’s, took a senior’s purse containing valuables while the victim’s back was turned, according to a statement from the Lincoln Police Department.

The suspect is seen on camera leaving the store a minute later. She was also seen driving away in a gray early 2000s two-door Mitsubishi Eclipse.

She was headed eastbound on 2nd Street towards D Street.

Police describe the suspect as having blond shoulder-length hair. She was wearing a white long-sleeve sweater and tan pants.