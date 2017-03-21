Family Of Autistic Teen Turning 18 Asking Public To Send Birthday Cards

(CBS/Good Day) – A special Sacramento teen is celebrating his 18th birthday on Thursday and his family is asking the public to help make it a special day.

Gerald Martin, who’s autistic, loves to check the mail every day, so his mom came up with an idea to make his birthday extra special. She posted on Facebook asking friends and family to send Gerald a birthday card.

If he gets birthday cards, “he’s going to be very excited because he always brings back the mail sad because it’s all bills. So it’ll be something for him,” she said.

He loves cartoons, game shows, and everything baseball, especially the Giants and the River Cats.

“We’re doing a lot of fun stuff. We’re going to an Indian casino on Saturday. My greatest birthday wish is to meet Mike Cuoco Krukow from the San Francisco Giants — the Giants’ announcer,” said Gerald.