Woman Found Dead In Sacramento Motel

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a homicide that happened inside the surf motel off Auburn Boulevard.

The incident was first reported to deputies around 11:45 p.m. Sunday. Someone inside the motel at 3204 Boulevard called 911 saying they heard a gunshot in the area, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

The investigation continues at a local motel on Auburn Boulevard after a woman is found dead inside one of the rooms. @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/Lpnr44u5zn — Wendy Aguilar (@WendyAguilarTV) March 20, 2017

When deputies arrived at the motel, they canvassed the area and found the victim, a woman, dead inside one of the rooms. She is described only as a woman in her 40’s to 50’s with head trauma.

There is no description of the suspect.

The woman’s name will be released by the Sacramento County coroner After the next of kin is notified.