Tom Brady’s Stolen Super Bowl Jersey Found In Possession Of ‘Credentialed Member Of The International Media’

The stolen jersey that made international headlines after the Patriot’s amazing Super Bowl win has been recovered.

The NFL announced in a statement that the jersey, which had been stolen from Brady’s bag shortly after the game, was found in the possession of a credentialed member of the international media.

“Through the cooperation of the NFL and New England Patriots’ security teams, the FBI and other law enforcement authorities, the Super Bowl LI jersey worn last month by MVP Tom Brady has been recovered,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement. “Also retrieved during the ongoing investigation was the jersey Brady wore in the Patriots’ victory in Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks in 2015.

“The items were found in the possession of a credentialed member of the international media. Due to the ongoing investigation, we would refer any additional questions to the FBI.”

Statement on the recovery of @Patriots Tom Brady jerseys pic.twitter.com/3htT0kWhA6 — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) March 20, 2017

Right after the jersey went missing, it seemed like just a simple mistake. But the next day, when it was still missing and Brady was making jokes about seeing it show up on eBay, everyone started to believe maybe someone rolled into the locker room and nabbed it.

The jersey’s estimated street value is over $500,000.

The league says the person also had Brady’s jersey from the Patriots’ 2015 Super Bowl win over the Seattle Seahawks.

The FBI is investigating the incidents, the league says.