1 Dead In Del Paso Heights Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento police have identified the man shot and killed Monday evening in Sacramento.
Twenty-three-year-old Cody James Keeton was shot around 5:30 p.m. near Elm Street and Harris Avenue in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood — about a block away from Grant Union High School.
He was pronounced dead later that night.
CBS13 video from the scene showed Sacramento Police detectives and crime scene technicians looking for evidence near a white Mazda sedan and crime scene tape blocking off streets.
The shooter is still at large.
Comments are closed.