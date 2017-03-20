1 Dead In Del Paso Heights Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento police have identified the man shot and killed Monday evening in Sacramento.

Twenty-three-year-old Cody James Keeton was shot around 5:30 p.m. near Elm Street and Harris Avenue in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood — about a block away from Grant Union High School.

He was pronounced dead later that night.

#SacPD officers investigating a shooting in north sacramento. Detectives and PIO en route to scene. PIO will provide update after arrival. pic.twitter.com/szYW77qc7W — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) March 21, 2017

CBS13 video from the scene showed Sacramento Police detectives and crime scene technicians looking for evidence near a white Mazda sedan and crime scene tape blocking off streets.

The shooter is still at large.