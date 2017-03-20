Dairy Queen, Rita’s Italian Ice Celebrate Spring With Free Treats

Spring is finally here! And Dairy Queen is celebrating the change in seasons with Free Cone Day.

Customers can get a free small cone of vanilla ice cream. Click here to find a DQ location near you.

#FreeConeDay is today! Say hello to summer on the #FirstDayofSpring 3/20, w/ 1 free small vanilla cone. Donations accepted for @CMNHospitals pic.twitter.com/lAlvcE5nZ3 — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 20, 2017

Rita’s Italian Ice is also celebrating the first day of spring by offering a free 7-ounce Italian ice to every customer from noon to 9 p.m.

Last year, the chain gave away more than a million Italian ices in the nine-hour period.

Click here to find a Rita’s Italian Ice store nearest you.

