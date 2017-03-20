25 Rescued After Boat Takes On Water Off Southern California Coast

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Twenty-five passengers and crewmembers are safely ashore after a charter fishing boat took on water off Southern California during the weekend.

The Coast Guard says its San Diego operations center received a distress call from the 63-foot vessel Truline at 2:51 a.m. Sunday, reporting it struck a submerged object near San Clemente Island.

The Coast Guard dispatched a helicopter, a 45-foot boat and the cutter Sockeye, and a Navy ship in the area also diverted to the scene.

The Navy crew arrived at 4:30 a.m. and began removing water from the fishing vessel, then turned the task over to the Sockeye.

Boats from a vessel assist company arrived to continue dewatering the Truline and escort it to Newport Beach while the cutter transported the 20 passengers to San Pedro.