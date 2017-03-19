Stockton Police Shut Down Sideshow Before It Ever Started

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Stockton police and CHP officers shut down a sideshow before it began Saturday night. Stockton Police say there were more than 200 participants who showed up for what they believed was going to be a sideshow only to be ticketed and some towed away from the scene.

A total of 49 cars were cited for breaking the law while 15 cars were warned and four were towed from the scene all for infractions.

Stockton police warned participants in a news release put out this morning saying,

“The Stockton Police Department does not tolerate “Sideshow” activity in our community. There are a team of officers dedicated to addressing these sideshows. The officers are trained in identifying modified vehicles, conducting modified vehicle inspections, and writing vehicle seizure warrants for vehicles involved in sideshow activity. Since the first of the year there has been ten vehicles seized for participating and more seizure warrants are forthcoming.”

Sideshows are not legal in the state of California.