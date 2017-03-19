D’s Smokin Pit

1800 Del Paso Blvd.

Sacramento

916.993.9428

http://dssmokinpit.com/

Feed A First Responder Program

Big Apple Bagels in El Dorado Hills has launched a new program to help fed our first responders! This program is designed to give back to the community that continues to support their business, while also helping support local police, firefighters and EMS. One your next visit, pay it forward for local first responders!

2209 Francisco Dr #160, El Dorado Hills, CA 95762

(916) 936-4343

Open Daily: 6AM-4PM

http://bigapplebagels.com/

Barre Nor Cal

Barre Nor Cal is celebrating 1 year in business! Barre Nor Cal’s mission is to help clients become fit and healthy with an effective full-body workout in a fun, safe and welcoming environment during our 1-hour classes. To inspire fitness, a sense of community and a healthy lifestyle among our teachers and clients.

4667 Golden Foothill Pkwy #101, El Dorado Hills, CA 95762

(916) 538-2733

Open Daily: 8:15AM-7:45PM

http://www.barrenorcal.com/

International Culinary Festival

The Rotary Club of Historic Folsom’s 6th annual event “International Culinary Festival” is taking over Folsom this weekend! Over 14 restaurants from the Folsom and surrounding areas will be participating. It is an annual food-themed/focused event that many Folsomites enjoy and show support for local businesses!

6th Annual International Culinary Festival

Folsom Community Center

3PM-6PM

TICKETS: $25 (adult) $10 (children)

http://www.folsomculinaryfestival.com

Zest

It’s March, so it’s Shamrock Shake time!

2620 Sunset Blvd, Suite #1

Rocklin

Mon-Sat 8am-8:30pm, Sun 9am-7pm

916-824-1688

http://www.zestvegankitchen.com

Instagram: zestkitchen.rocklin

Facebook: Zest Kitchen @zestvegankitchen

Twitter: @ZestVegKitchen

The Meatless Beast

For those observing Lent or simply attempting to eat healthily, MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes has a solution for those customers looking for an indulgent, yet healthy, option to go along with weekends fixed in front of the TV.

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

5194 Commons Dr Suite 110, Rocklin

916.660.9591

http://mooyahtogo.com

Training For Warriors

A local fitness center, Training for Warriors Sacramento, is set to participate in a global event. It’s an 8-week warrior challenge that is done twice a year and expected to improve thousands of lives. The program is specially designed for beginners. Good Day is live to learn about what it entails.

http://www.bodywisehumanperformance.com

Monday, Wednesday, Friday classes at 5:45am and Saturday at 7:45am

Tuesday, Thursday, Friday classes at 5pm and Saturday 11am

NEW CLASSES COMING SOON Monday, Wednesday, Friday at 1pm and Saturday 1pm.

LWG Camp

Spring/Summer Weekend Group Sessions provide position specific training for offensive and defensive linemen driven to be the best version of themselves, develop their craft and raise level of play.

Sundays, March – May 2017

O-Line 9am / D-Line 11am

http://LinemenWinGames.com

Special Olympics Regional Basketball Tournament

Special Olympics Northern California is hosting hundreds of athletes from three area counties for the Sacramento Regional Basketball Tournament. Children and adults with intellectual disabilities have been practicing with their respective teams since January for the competition. Special Olympics serves more than 20,000 athletes in Northern California all free of charge.

Special Olympics Northern California Basketball Tournament

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Sunday, March 19

Free to enter and cheer on the athletes.

Wheelchair Basketball

Sacramento Kings official Wheel Chair Basketball team is gearing up to head to the Nationals in Louisville! Ranked 5th in the nation, this squad is a team of survivors who have overcome adversity such as cancer, spinal cord injuries, amputees with a background of players who have served in the military and been a part of USA Paralympic wheelchair basketball teams.

http://capcityaaf.org/

Air Fort

It’s the perfect fun space for kids and the adults who are kids at heart! Air Fort goes up in seconds and transforms your living room into a fun zone! Tom Brady, Hilary and Haylie Duff, Matt Damon and Brandon Crawford all have one!!! We’re skyping live with the father/daughter creators this morning!

Air Fort

Free Shipping Code: GOODDAY

http://www.airfort.com

Mama’s Makin’ Bacon Drag Brunch

Sunday, March 19, 2017

Doors open at 11 a.m. Show begins at Noon.

The Grand – 1215 J Street



Wing Zone, Game Day Foods

In the heat of March Madness, Kristie and E are showing viewers how they and their guests can toss together some crowd-pleasing snacks for any of the college basketball watch parties they may be hosting.

For ordering ahead: (209) 952-9464

Hours: 11am-11pm

Address: 7910 Lower Sacramento Rd.

http://wingzone.com/

Spring Break Fitness

If you want to look in shape for spring break and don’t have a lot of time on your hands, Katie Austin is helping you out. She just recently graduated college and specializes in fast fitness ideas that work.

http://getfitwithkatie.com

http:/youtube.com/katieaustinfit

The Moustache and Beard Social Club

The Moustache and Beard Social Club of Sacramento is hosting the 6th Annual Northern California Moustache and Beard Competition.

6th Annual Northern California Moustache and Beard Competition

Friday, April 7th, 2017

6pm – Midnight

California Automobile Museum, 2200 Front St., Sacramento

Tickets – Spectators: $15, Competitors: $25

Angry Tuna Clothing

Angry Tuna Clothing is launching their new spring/summer clothing line with tank tops and t-shirts for men and women! Angry Tuna is a skate and surf influenced online clothing company. As the spring season kicks off, Chris Todorvitch (founder) is releasing his new line that’s fit for the warm weather and encourages those with active personalities to “Enjoy the Wave.”

http://angrytunaco.com

instagram- @angrytunaco

facebook- @angrytunaclothing