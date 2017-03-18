Grease At Roseville High School

Show dates are: March 30, 31, April 1, 6, 7, 8 at 7pm in the Patti Baker Theater at Roseville High School

Tickets are $8 for students and $10 for adults and are sold at the door with cash or check

Website

5K Run For Mercy

When you Run For Mercy, you help girls walk in freedom!

March 18, 2017 | Maidu Park | Roseville, CA

Registration until 8:50AM

Day-of Cost: $35

Race Begins at 9AM

http://www.runformercy.com

Elk Grove Police Explorers

Cadets who are hoping to get into law enforcement have the chance to see what it takes to be a police officer today. They’ll be placed in different scenarios all guided by police officers and we are there as we see if they have what it takes.

April 1 Crab Feed

http://www.EGPoliceExplorers.org

EGUSD Hiring Event

Elk Grove Unified is hiring the best and the brightest! We are looking for 350 dynamic and engaging teachers, administrators and school nurses to join our team! On Sunday, March 18 (9:00 – 3:00 p.m.), we invite the public to participate in in-person, one-on-one interviews with Elk Grove Unified personnel.

Robert L. Trigg Center

9510 Elk Grove-Florin Road, Elk Grove, CA 95624

March 18, 2017

9 a.m. to 3 p.m

http://ConnectWithEGUSD.com

The Red Door Antiques, Vintage & More

It’s the fourth annual old town elk grove vintage trailer show & antique flea market. Enjoy live music, food trucks, beer garden, up-close look at restored vintage trailers, and shop dozens of vintage & antique vendors.

March 18, 2017

9:00 am – 5:00 pm

General Admission $5.00

Children 16 and under FREE

http://www.thereddoorelkgrove.com

Sourdough & Co.

Elk Grove is welcoming a new sandwich spot – Sourdough & Co. Today – we are checking out the new digs, plus, getting a taste of the brand new menu! Currently in the Soft Opening – Grand Opening this next week!

Sourdough & Co.

9257 Laguna Springs Dr

Suite 110

Elk Grove CA 95758

916.683.0583

http://elkgrove.sourdoughandcompany.com/

Hands on History

Continuing a popular series of interactive and fun “Hands on History” activities each month, Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park (SHP) will present a special “Hands on History: Hard Working Women on the Frontier.”

Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park

Saturday, March 18, 2017

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

$7 per adult (18 and older)

$5 per youth (ages 6 to 17)

Children 5 and under, FREE

http://www.suttersfort.org

Garden Day

Soil Born Farms and the Sacramento Tree Foundation are teaming up with Ethel I. Baker Elementary School to transform the school’s green space as a part of “Garden Day.” Over one hundred volunteers are working together to transform the garden to included citrus grove, native plants, shade trees, and plants that attract various pollinators.

Garden Day

Saturday, March 18th

9:00am – 1:00pm (lunch included for volunteers)

Free Event

http://www.facebook.com/ethelibakerbears/

https://soilborn.org/

Tractor Family Fest

The Tractor Family Fest at the California Agriculture Museum is Saturday, March 18th, 2017 from 10am to 2pm. Families and kids of all ages are invited to the unveiling of a new kid’s exhibit featuring a Caterpillar 10, one of the tractors that Fred C. Heidrick Sr. gave to his grandson Bobby.

California Agriculture Museum

March 18th, 2017 from 10am to 2pm

Admission is $10 for adults

$5 for kids ages 5 to 12

http://www.CaliforniaAgMuseum.com

Until Every Pet Has A Home

The Bissell Pet Foundation has chosen the Sacramento SPCA to participate in the Empty the Shelters Adoption Event, along with 20 other California shelters. There will be free adoptions for all animals from 11am – 6pm on March 18th only (Bissell is sponsoring all the adoption fees for this event).

6201 Florin Perkins Road

Sacramento, CA 95828

March 18th (11am-6pm)

Earth & Space Weekend

The Explore Science: Earth & Space event at Powerhouse Science Center is part of a nationwide celebration of educational programs designed to engage audiences in the awe-inspiring fields of Earth and space science. This event gives families a chance to connect with current NASA science research and explore Earth and space phenomena.

Powerhouse Science Center

3615 Auburn Blvd.

Sacramento, 95821

Saturday & Sunday 10 AM-4:30 PM

Earth & Space activities happening both Sat. & Sun. 11 AM-3 PM

Cocoon Cam Baby Breathing

For new parents, checking to see if their baby is breathing can keep them from getting the sleep they need. The new Cocoon Cam is a smart baby video monitor that is able to detect and show a baby’s breathing and send smart alerts when something goes wrong. The creators of Cocoon Cam Baby Breathing Camera are here to show how it works.

http://www.cocooncam.com

Women Vet Conference

The women veteran population in California is close to 200,000. Women are often unrecognized and undeserved in our communities and this 3-day event will help provide resources for female vets. Author and veteran Melissa Washington is joining us in the studio to talk about why an event like this is so important and how women can register.

Women Veterans Alliance Unconference

March 24-26

Lion Gate Hotel in Sacramento

http://www.WomenVeteransAlliance.org/Unconference

Mary Poppins

Mary Poppins is an enchanting mixture of irresistible story, unforgettable songs, breathtaking dance numbers and astonishing stagecraft. And yes, Mary Poppins does take flight over the rooftops of London! Franklin High is putting it on!

Franklin High School — Black Box Theatre

6400 Whitelock Parkway, Elk Grove, CA 95757

General $12

Students, Seniors, Children (Under Age 12), and Staff $10

VIP $20

https://ftc.ticketleap.com/

Zoetrope

Les Cookson is at it again! Launching a new Zoetrope design with amazing new animations. The new ZOEFLIX is a mesmerizing animation toy, and a gorgeous conversation piece you’ll want for your home.

http://www.ZOEFLIX.com