Vandals Spray Paint Cars, Homes In Natomas

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two people are under arrest after 20 cars and 10 homes were vandalized in Natomas overnight.

The vandalism happened in several locations near the 100 block of Bewicks Circle and the 4000 block Clarewood Way, according to a statement from the Sacramento Police Department. Vandals spray painted profanity and vulgar drawings on cars and homes.

An officer went to survey the damage and arrested one person. They were able to arrest a second person on two vandalism-related charges.

Police are searching for additional suspects who are believed to be involved.

The investigation remains ongoing.