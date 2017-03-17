Daily List: 3 Ways to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day if You’re Stuck at the Office
It’s Saint Patrick’s Day! And while you may have plans later tonight, there’s no need to skip the celebrations while you’re at work. On the Daily List this morning, we’ll show you three ways to celebrate the day if you’re stuck at the office!
Corny’s Irish Pub
http://www.cornyspub.com/
Mobile Boutique: Kool-Aid Beauty
A kids favorite drink could be the trick to up your nail and makeup game! Youtube Vloggers swear by KOOL-AID to create the perfect lip stain and nail color! What?!! Melissa’s taking the Good Day Mobile Boutique Salon and Spa to test out this colorful theory!
TravelZoo Ireland
We are hanging out with our buddy Gabe Saglie from the TravelZoo who is in Dublin Ireland for the St. Patricks Day Parade. Talk about a party!!!
https://www.travelzoo.com/
Anything Ju Can Do
http://www.facebook.com/ManAboutTheHouseSacramento
Bricks 4 Kidz
No child learns the same, this is something that every parent knows! When Brent Fujii was looking for an after school program for his child, he realized everything was very artsy and structured, but his child LOVED to build. After researching he found Bricks For Kidz and decided to bring it to Stockton! Kids can learn hands-on building, creativity, and engineering all with Legos. We’re checking out this awesome program and finding out how your child can too!
Bricks for Kidz – Stockton
http://www.facebook.com/Bricks-4-Kidz-Stockton-CA
Irish Piper
An Irish Uilleann piper joins us for musical bumps in and out of break – and we’ll promote the 21st Annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in Old Sacramento this weekend!
St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Saturday, Old Sacramento, 1 pm
http://oldsacramento.com/special-events/st-patricks-day-parade
Junior Reporter
Earlier this year, I met a young girl named Ylliana at the museum. Later that day, her grandmother sent me a video of Ylliana doing a pretend live segment from the museum. She was so good and super cute that I am now giving her the opportunity to be a reporter for a day.
Safetyville
3909 Bradshaw Rd l Sacramento, CA 95827
800.825.7262, ext. 1202
Direct 916.438.3351
Children’s Museum
2701 Prospect Park, Rancho Cordova
The easiest access is to park by the back door.
Live Action Pilot Class
Free Flow Academy students have been working on a 1-hour dramedy/action TV pilot. The project is actually a 12-week program and is an educational enrichment experience that involves teaching students the process of stunts, filmmaking, and media content creation. They are currently wrapping up the project and have created a TV pilot to submit to studios, as our learning modality, and as a way to apply their learning.
http://www.freeflowacademy.com
916-759-1468
“Immortal Fist” Film Screening
March 31st 6:00pm @ Free Flow Academy
1106 Tinker Rd., Suite 150, Rocklin
McKeever’s Dancers
The dancers from McKeever’s School of Irish Dance will be live in studio performing traditional dances!
http://www.mckeeverdance.com
Comedian Rachel Feinstein
Rachel is a nationally touring comedian and actress who is best known for playing with gender and ethnic stereotypes. Her past credits include the nightly show with Larry Wilmore, HBO’s last week tonight with John Oliver, co-hosting the view on multiple occasions and several appearances on inside Amy Schumer, top five and trainwreck. Most recently, Rachel joined the cast of the Steven Soderbergh Amazon series Red Oaks.
Get a Good Laugh
Punchline Comedy Club
Tonight & Tomorrow: 8 &10 PM
Malt & Mash
Malt & Mash is taking over st. Rosa of Lima Park! Deuce Mason is in Downtown Sacramento go get a preview!
Saint Patrick’s Day Celebration
$5 before 5 p.m., $10 after 5 p.m.
St Rose of Lima Park
http://www.maltmash.com/
Anam Cara Irish Band
Anam Cara (Celtic for soul….) plays in studio ahead of evening performance on the Delta King.
Delta King Ballroom
Friday March 17th
6-9 pm
http://www.sambandhaworldmusic.com/AnamCara.shtml
Green Donuts
Boa Vista Orchard is getting into the St. Patrick’s Day Spirit by transforming their delicious mouthwatering donuts GREEN! Don’t get green with envy that Melissa’s out there live because you can get a free one too just by mentioning Good Day!
Boa Vista
2952 Carson Road, Placerville
530-622-5522
http://www.boavista.com/
Chicks Homecoming
What came first? The Chicken or the egg? Or the Chicken coop? Ha! One local school is learning all about the entire process of the Chicken and well.. the egg. From building a chicken coop, learning the biology of the chicken and the embryology inheritance and DNA. To watching the eggs hatch in the class room. Now the Chicks are ready for their beautiful Chicken Coop to call home(That the students built themselves!!).
Chicks Homecoming
San Joaquin Building Futures Academy
3100 Monte Diablo
Stockton
Softball Fundraiser
https://www.gofundme.com/dropzone-quillin-road-to-kansascity
Beary Special Shamrock
It’s a very special dance party like no other! This morning we’re at the Children’s Museum to talk about their Beary Special Shamrock Shimmy! It’s happening Friday from 5pm to 7pm and it’s a free event for children with special needs and their families and friends. They will have a DJ, food and museum play and we get are getting a preview of all the action.
http://www.sackids.org
Delta King for St. Patrick’s Day
All aboard the Delta King for St. Patrick’s Day! Drink, dance, and be Irish. The party starts at 6 p.m. and everyone is invited to come. Good Day is live with a look at what folks can expect, specifically what’s on the menu. The event is free to attend with food and drinks available for purchase.
http://www.deltaking.com
http://www.facebook.com/DeltaKingHotel/
Twitter- @TheDeltaKing
Instagram- @deltakingsac
Manly Minute: 5 Bad St. Patrick’s Day Partiers
St. Patrick’s Day is one of the best holidays for a reason. The food is incredible, the beers are even better, but more so than anything, it’s the final nail in the coffin of that fad diet you started as a new year’s resolution. It’s one of the few days we get to celebrate pure gluttony. So close those tabs for your crossfit WOD, 21 day fix, and ponder with me what you might see (or want to avoid) on 3/17.
