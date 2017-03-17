Daily List: 3 Ways to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day if You’re Stuck at the Office

It’s Saint Patrick’s Day! And while you may have plans later tonight, there’s no need to skip the celebrations while you’re at work. On the Daily List this morning, we’ll show you three ways to celebrate the day if you’re stuck at the office!

Corny’s Irish Pub

http://www.cornyspub.com/

Mobile Boutique: Kool-Aid Beauty

A kids favorite drink could be the trick to up your nail and makeup game! Youtube Vloggers swear by KOOL-AID to create the perfect lip stain and nail color! What?!! Melissa’s taking the Good Day Mobile Boutique Salon and Spa to test out this colorful theory!

TravelZoo Ireland

We are hanging out with our buddy Gabe Saglie from the TravelZoo who is in Dublin Ireland for the St. Patricks Day Parade. Talk about a party!!!

https://www.travelzoo.com/

Anything Ju Can Do

http://www.facebook.com/ManAboutTheHouseSacramento

Bricks 4 Kidz

No child learns the same, this is something that every parent knows! When Brent Fujii was looking for an after school program for his child, he realized everything was very artsy and structured, but his child LOVED to build. After researching he found Bricks For Kidz and decided to bring it to Stockton! Kids can learn hands-on building, creativity, and engineering all with Legos. We’re checking out this awesome program and finding out how your child can too!

Bricks for Kidz – Stockton

http://www.facebook.com/Bricks-4-Kidz-Stockton-CA

Irish Piper

An Irish Uilleann piper joins us for musical bumps in and out of break – and we’ll promote the 21st Annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in Old Sacramento this weekend!

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Saturday, Old Sacramento, 1 pm

http://oldsacramento.com/special-events/st-patricks-day-parade

Junior Reporter

Earlier this year, I met a young girl named Ylliana at the museum. Later that day, her grandmother sent me a video of Ylliana doing a pretend live segment from the museum. She was so good and super cute that I am now giving her the opportunity to be a reporter for a day.

Safetyville

3909 Bradshaw Rd l Sacramento, CA 95827

800.825.7262, ext. 1202

Direct 916.438.3351

Children’s Museum

2701 Prospect Park, Rancho Cordova

The easiest access is to park by the back door.

Live Action Pilot Class

Free Flow Academy students have been working on a 1-hour dramedy/action TV pilot. The project is actually a 12-week program and is an educational enrichment experience that involves teaching students the process of stunts, filmmaking, and media content creation. They are currently wrapping up the project and have created a TV pilot to submit to studios, as our learning modality, and as a way to apply their learning.

http://www.freeflowacademy.com

916-759-1468

“Immortal Fist” Film Screening

March 31st 6:00pm @ Free Flow Academy

1106 Tinker Rd., Suite 150, Rocklin

McKeever’s Dancers

The dancers from McKeever’s School of Irish Dance will be live in studio performing traditional dances!

http://www.mckeeverdance.com

Comedian Rachel Feinstein

Rachel is a nationally touring comedian and actress who is best known for playing with gender and ethnic stereotypes. Her past credits include the nightly show with Larry Wilmore, HBO’s last week tonight with John Oliver, co-hosting the view on multiple occasions and several appearances on inside Amy Schumer, top five and trainwreck. Most recently, Rachel joined the cast of the Steven Soderbergh Amazon series Red Oaks.

Get a Good Laugh

Punchline Comedy Club

Tonight & Tomorrow: 8 &10 PM

Malt & Mash

Malt & Mash is taking over st. Rosa of Lima Park! Deuce Mason is in Downtown Sacramento go get a preview!

Saint Patrick’s Day Celebration

$5 before 5 p.m., $10 after 5 p.m.

St Rose of Lima Park

http://www.maltmash.com/

Anam Cara Irish Band

Anam Cara (Celtic for soul….) plays in studio ahead of evening performance on the Delta King.



Delta King Ballroom

Friday March 17th

6-9 pm

http://www.sambandhaworldmusic.com/AnamCara.shtml

Green Donuts

Boa Vista Orchard is getting into the St. Patrick’s Day Spirit by transforming their delicious mouthwatering donuts GREEN! Don’t get green with envy that Melissa’s out there live because you can get a free one too just by mentioning Good Day!

Boa Vista

2952 Carson Road, Placerville

530-622-5522

http://www.boavista.com/

Chicks Homecoming

What came first? The Chicken or the egg? Or the Chicken coop? Ha! One local school is learning all about the entire process of the Chicken and well.. the egg. From building a chicken coop, learning the biology of the chicken and the embryology inheritance and DNA. To watching the eggs hatch in the class room. Now the Chicks are ready for their beautiful Chicken Coop to call home(That the students built themselves!!).

Chicks Homecoming

San Joaquin Building Futures Academy

3100 Monte Diablo

Stockton

Softball Fundraiser

https://www.gofundme.com/dropzone-quillin-road-to-kansascity

Beary Special Shamrock

It’s a very special dance party like no other! This morning we’re at the Children’s Museum to talk about their Beary Special Shamrock Shimmy! It’s happening Friday from 5pm to 7pm and it’s a free event for children with special needs and their families and friends. They will have a DJ, food and museum play and we get are getting a preview of all the action.

http://www.sackids.org

Delta King for St. Patrick’s Day

All aboard the Delta King for St. Patrick’s Day! Drink, dance, and be Irish. The party starts at 6 p.m. and everyone is invited to come. Good Day is live with a look at what folks can expect, specifically what’s on the menu. The event is free to attend with food and drinks available for purchase.

http://www.deltaking.com

http://www.facebook.com/DeltaKingHotel/

Twitter- @TheDeltaKing

Instagram- @deltakingsac

Manly Minute: 5 Bad St. Patrick’s Day Partiers

St. Patrick’s Day is one of the best holidays for a reason. The food is incredible, the beers are even better, but more so than anything, it’s the final nail in the coffin of that fad diet you started as a new year’s resolution. It’s one of the few days we get to celebrate pure gluttony. So close those tabs for your crossfit WOD, 21 day fix, and ponder with me what you might see (or want to avoid) on 3/17.

