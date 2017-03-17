Mayor Steinberg Writes ‘Excused Absence’ Letter For March Madness

Sacramento residents who want to enjoy all the basketball fun today are getting a break in the form of a tongue-in-cheek “excused absence note” from the mayor.
This morning, Mayor Darrell Steinberg penned this excused absence note.
It reads, in part, “Please excuse ____ from all normal responsibilities on Friday, March 17th in order to fulfill a crucial civic engagement duty.”
The note says it’s in support of #sacgivesback initiative, supporting the March madness fun taking place at Golden 1 Center.
The note is meant to be a joke, but never hurts to ask!
