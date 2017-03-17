Man Pursued By Police Injured After Crashing Car Into Fence

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man in his 20’s was taken to the hospital after he crashed his car into a gate while running from police.

It all started around 3 a.m. today. Sacramento police tried to stop the man driving near Stockton Boulevard when he took off, leading police on a chase that ended with the man crashing into a fence along El Paraiso Avenue near 47th Avenue, according to police.

The driver reportedly took off on foot but was soon caught by police. Sheriff’s deputies assisted police in taking the suspect into custody.

“I know with Sacramento Police Department, we monitor Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department radio channels also, and they do the same thing…this is Sacramento County, so I know they were listening and they were here very quick to assist the officers in taking the suspect into custody,” said Dustin Smith, a Sacramento Police Department spokesman.

The driver was injured by the airbag, which was deployed during the crash. The man was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries.