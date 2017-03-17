Man Found Stabbed To Death In South Sacramento Home

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sheriff’s deputies are searching for clues in South Sacramento after a man was found stabbed to death inside of a home.

Around 5 a.m. today, deputies received a call saying that someone had been stabbed in a home along Laurine and 37th avenues.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

An investigation continues in South Sacramento after reports of a stabbing @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/shxTrFCA9P — Wendy Aguilar (@WendyAguilarTV) March 17, 2017

Deputies, along with a K-9, were searching the area.

After the stabbing, a man could be seen sitting in the back of a deputy’s vehicle near the home, but it’s unknown if he is a suspect.

This is a developing story.