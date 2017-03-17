Man Accused Of Killing Daughter-In-Law For Being ‘Disrespectful’ Appearing In Court Today

The man accused of murdering his daughter-in-law in Suisun City is expected to face a judge today.

Sixty-three-year-old Amarjit Singh is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. in the death of 29-year-old Sharmeena Bibi.

Detectives believe Singh became upset over Bibi allegedly being disrespectful. Singh confronted her in the garage then attacked her with a hammer, detectives say.

When deputies got to the scene, they found that Bibi had suffered blunt-force trauma.

Bibi lived at the home with her husband, 2-year-old son and other family members – including Singh.

Singh was arrested on probable cause for murder and has been booked into Solano County Jail.