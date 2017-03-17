Fiery Big Rig Crash Shuts Down I-5 In Tracy

TRACY (CBS13) – Northbound Interstate 5 near Tracy is shut down this morning after a big rig crashed into another vehicle and caught fire.

The crash happened around 4:45 a.m. The big rig carrying produce reportedly hit a truck carrying beehives and honey near Kasson Road.

Although the drivers suffered only minor injuries, the big rig is a total loss.

Traffic is stopped on northbound I-5 and the line of vehicles stretches for miles behind the crash. There is not estimated time of when the freeway will reopen.