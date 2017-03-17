High School Teacher In Placerville Arrested On Molestation Charges

PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – A high school teacher is behind bars, accused of several counts of molesting students.

On Thursday, police detectives were called out to El Dorado High School in Placerville to investigate allegations that Daniel Mummy, a math teacher, was unlawfully touching female students.

The victims told police that 33-year-old Mummy was touching them inappropriately while on school grounds. Investigators say they received additional reports that Mummy had been doing similar acts since October 2016, according to a statement from the Placerville Police Department.

Mummy was arrested in Placerville and booked into the El Dorado County Jail on seven misdemeanor counts of annoying or molesting children and one felony count of sexual battery by a person of authority.

His bail is set at $95,000.

The Placerville Police Department encourages anyone with information regarding this case to contact SRO Randall or Detective Alger at (530)642-5210.